The Indian Army is organizing an Agniveer recruitment rally for the youth of Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur districts in Himachal Pradesh. The rally will be held from January 17 to January 24 at the synthetic track in Anu and the grounds of Degree College, Hamirpur.

Eligible candidates have been issued admit cards through the Join Indian Army web portal. They are required to bring a high-quality colour print of their admit card for the physical test and medical examination.

Mandatory Documents for Recruitment

Candidates must carefully read the instructions provided on the website and ensure they bring original copies of the following documents:

Personal Identification : Aadhar card, proof of residence.

: Aadhar card, proof of residence. Educational Certificates : Documents related to educational qualifications, including certificates from open schooling (if applicable).

: Documents related to educational qualifications, including certificates from open schooling (if applicable). Himachali and Community Proof : Bonafide Himachali certificate, caste certificate, Dogra community certificate, religion certificate, minority category certificate.

: Bonafide Himachali certificate, caste certificate, Dogra community certificate, religion certificate, minority category certificate. Character and Marital Status : School character certificate, character certificate with a photograph issued by the head of the institution, unmarried certificate.

: School character certificate, character certificate with a photograph issued by the head of the institution, unmarried certificate. Additional Certifications : Certificates for NCC, sports achievements, child certificate of serving soldiers or ex-servicemen, and an affidavit in the format provided on the website.

: Certificates for NCC, sports achievements, child certificate of serving soldiers or ex-servicemen, and an affidavit in the format provided on the website. Legal and Financial Documents: Bank account details, PAN card, character certificate issued by the police, and 20 passport-size photographs.

Candidates who have studied in open schools must also submit a leaving certificate from their last educational institution. This certificate must be signed by the head of the institution and countersigned by the Block Education Officer or a competent district-level officer of the Education Department.

Strict Submission Guidelines

All documents, whether original or photocopies, will only be accepted on the designated day of the rally. No additional documents will be entertained after the prescribed date.

This recruitment rally offers a valuable opportunity for the youth of Himachal Pradesh to join the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme. Candidates are encouraged to prepare diligently and ensure their documents are to avoid any last-minute issues.