In a move to conserve the endangered Ganges River Dolphin, India’s National Aquatic Animal, the first-ever tagging of the species has been conducted in Assam. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Assam Forest Department, and Aaranyak, marks a significant milestone in the country’s wildlife conservation efforts. The project is funded by the National CAMPA Authority.

The tagging was carried out on a healthy male dolphin, which was released back into the Brahmaputra River under strict veterinary care. This pioneering exercise aims to address critical knowledge gaps about the species’ habitat needs, migratory patterns, and home range, particularly in fragmented or disturbed river systems. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it a “historic milestone for the species and India.”

Understanding the Ganges River Dolphin

The Ganges River Dolphin (Platanista gangetica) is a unique species, nearly blind and reliant on echolocation to navigate and hunt in its aquatic environment. Once widely distributed across the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli river systems, the species has faced a drastic decline in numbers due to habitat fragmentation, pollution, and human activity. Approximately 90% of the global population resides in India, making the country’s conservation efforts critical to the species’ survival.

Despite its importance as an apex predator and an umbrella species for river ecosystems, the Ganges River Dolphin’s elusive behaviour—surfacing for only 5-30 seconds at a time—has posed significant challenges for researchers. This tagging initiative, facilitated by advancements in satellite technology, is expected to provide invaluable data to inform conservation strategies.

A Technological Leap in Conservation

The lightweight satellite tags used in this project emit signals compatible with Argos satellite systems, even with the dolphins’ limited surfacing time. These tags are designed to minimize interference with the dolphins’ natural movements, ensuring the well-being of the tagged individuals. Plans are underway to extend this initiative to other states where Ganges River Dolphins are found, enabling a comprehensive understanding of their population dynamics and habitat requirements.

WII Director Virendra R. Tiwari emphasized the importance of this historic step, stating, “Tagging River Dolphins will contribute to evidence-based conservation strategies that are urgently needed for this species.” Dr. Vishnupriya Kolipakam, the project’s investigator, highlighted the broader implications of the initiative, noting that it will aid in conserving critical habitats within vast river ecosystems, benefiting not only aquatic biodiversity but also the thousands of people who depend on these resources.

Under Project Dolphin, the MoEFCC has committed to funding comprehensive research to fill existing knowledge gaps and develop a long-term conservation action plan. By ensuring the well-being of the Ganges River Dolphin, India aims to sustain the health of entire river ecosystems, underscoring the interconnectedness of biodiversity and human livelihoods.

This monumental effort reflects India’s unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation, setting a benchmark for the protection of endangered species. As the initiative progresses, it promises to deepen our understanding of the Ganges River Dolphin and pave the way for more effective conservation strategies.