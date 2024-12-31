Shimla’s Municipal Corporation has reversed its decision to impose a urinal fee in 30 public toilets across the city after facing widespread criticism and embarrassment. MC Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan clarified in a media briefing that no urinal fees would be charged from men or women, nor does the corporation plan to implement such a policy in the future.

The uproar began after a decision to charge ₹5 from men for using public urinals was made public, leading to significant backlash and embarrassment at the national level. Following the controversy, the Municipal Corporation swiftly withdrew the decision.

Mayor Chauhan emphasized that the maintenance of public toilets in Shimla is managed by Sulabh International, which receives ₹2.44 lakh per month from the Municipal Corporation for this service. He stated that neither men nor women would be charged any fees for using public toilets and that the Municipal Corporation has no intention of imposing such charges.

Sulabh International had earlier approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court regarding the issue, and the case is currently under consideration. However, the Municipal Corporation has assured the court that no fees will be charged for urinal use.

The Mayor also highlighted that revenue generated from public toilets does not go to the Municipal Corporation but remains with Sulabh International, which operates the facilities under an annual tender system. While the topic was discussed in a recent municipal meeting, Chauhan reaffirmed that there was no formal proposal or intent to charge urinal fees.