To enhance road safety and address the growing issue of stray cattle on National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a pilot project to establish cattle shelters along key highway stretches. The project aims to mitigate accidents caused by stray animals while ensuring their welfare through dedicated care and management facilities.

The shelters, ranging from 0.21 to 2.29 hectares, will be strategically located to minimize cattle presence on highways. The pilot project will cover sections such as the UP/Haryana Border to Rohna on NH-334B, Kharkhoda Bypass, Bhiwani-Hansi on NH-148B, Kiratpur-Ner Chowk on NH-21, and Dangiyawas-Jajiwal on NH-112 in Jodhpur.

NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Gawar Construction Ltd to implement the initiative. The company will build and maintain these shelters, providing first aid, fodder, water, and caretakers for the animals. Additionally, the concessionaire will deploy cattle ambulances, establish first-aid centers, and operate hospitals within a 50-km radius on either side of the highways. These efforts will be supported under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav highlighted the project’s dual focus, stating, “This initiative addresses road safety while fulfilling a humane responsibility toward stray animals. It reflects our commitment to creating safer highways and setting a benchmark for holistic infrastructure development.”

The project also includes enforcing the provisions of the Cattle Trespass Act, 1871, ensuring the safe transportation of stray cattle to shelters, and coordinating with state agencies for long-term solutions.

Industry leaders welcomed the initiative. Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, President of the National Highway Builders Federation, commended NHAI’s efforts, urging other stakeholders to support the cause. Ravinder Gawar, Director of Gawar Construction Ltd., expressed enthusiasm for expanding the project to other regions, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing road safety and animal welfare.

NHAI has faced challenges in addressing stray cattle issues due to sensitive social factors, including unknown ownership, healthcare, and coordination with state agencies.

Courts across several states have emphasized the need for a holistic resolution to the stray cattle problem, making this initiative a significant step toward safer highways and improved animal care nationwide.