Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet’s approval of the Home Stay Rules-2024 is set to create new opportunities for self-employment across the state. Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, shared the details during an informal interaction with journalists, emphasizing that the initiative simplifies the process for locals.

According to Chauhan, the new rules prioritize Himachalis and remove the need for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, local bodies, or other departments. This, he noted, reflects Chief Minister Sukhu’s vision to provide employment opportunities to the state’s youth.

Chauhan said the scheme would also enhance tourism and connect rural communities with the sector while preserving local culture. Separate fee structures have been established for rural and urban areas, with mandatory registration and renewal every three years.

Addressing criticism from the BJP, Chauhan rejected claims of financial mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh and accused the opposition of favoring industrialists. He cited Priyanka Gandhi’s recent remarks in Parliament to underline his point, alleging that major business groups had gained undue advantages under the BJP-led central government.