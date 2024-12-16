Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce critique of the Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, terming its Guest Teacher Policy a “blunder” that betrays the aspirations of the state’s youth. BJP’s Chief Spokesperson, Rakesh Jamwal, accused the government of backtracking on pre-election promises and failing to address the growing unemployment crisis.

Rakesh Jamwal highlighted that before the elections, Congress had assured voters of creating 5 lakh jobs and providing 1 lakh employment opportunities annually. However, he alleged that the Sukhu government has done the opposite by abolishing 1.5 lakh government posts and removing 10,000 outsourced workers.

“Instead of fulfilling its guarantees, the Congress government has introduced the flawed Guest Teacher Policy, offering temporary employment while sidelining qualified and deserving candidates,” said Jamwal. He claimed that the policy serves the interests of the government’s “favourites” through backdoor recruitments, leaving hardworking youth disillusioned.

The BJP leader pointed to protests by the Educated Unemployed Union and growing discontent among youth as signs of the policy’s failure. Jamwal warned that public outrage is mounting, with demonstrations and calls for an Assembly gherao becoming increasingly prominent.

“The Congress government’s apathy has driven Himachal’s educated youth to the streets. This is a wake-up call for Sukhu and his administration. If they fail to reconsider their employment policies, the BJP will lead protests from the Assembly to every street in the state,” he added.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to fighting for the rights of the youth and exposing what it described as the Congress government’s “betrayal.” Jamwal emphasized that the BJP would not tolerate policies that undermine the aspirations of Himachal’s educated population.

“The people of Himachal will not forgive this fraud. The Sukhu government must understand that the black flags and protests are only the beginning. The BJP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the youth and ensure their voices are heard,” he stated.