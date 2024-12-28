Manali: A day of snowfall joy turned into a night of distress for tourists as heavy snowfall stranded more than 1,500 vehicles between Solanganala and Palchan on Friday evening. Tourists who spent the day revelling in the snow were caught off guard when a sudden increase in snowfall made roads dangerously slippery, causing vehicles to skid and leading to massive traffic congestion.

Manali Police initiated rescue operations, with DSP Manali KD Sharma and his team leading the efforts to clear the roads and ensure the safe return of tourists to Manali. “The rescue operation is ongoing. We are carefully removing vehicles one by one to prevent accidents,” said DSP Sharma.

Snowfall began in the Solanganala area on Friday afternoon, drawing crowds of tourists who celebrated the season’s first significant snowfall with dancing and photography. However, as evening fell, snowfall intensity increased, and the roads became treacherous due to a frozen layer of snow.

Recognizing the worsening conditions, the police had preemptively closed the Atal Tunnel for traffic early in the day, citing heavy snowfall in the tunnel area. “If tourists had been allowed to pass through the tunnel, the risk of accidents would have been significant,” DSP Sharma added.

By late evening, vehicles returning from Solanganala to Manali were skidding on the icy roads, resulting in long lines of stranded cars. The Manali Police have assured that all stranded vehicles will be rescued and directed back to safety.

The incident highlights the challenges posed by sudden weather changes in Himachal Pradesh’s snow-prone areas, emphasizing the need for tourists to stay informed and exercise caution during winter visits.