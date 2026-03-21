Shimla: Key railway and infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh are facing significant delays due to a lack of cooperation from the state government, alleged Anurag Singh Thakur, former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP.

Citing a written reply in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Railways, Thakur said the state government’s failure to fulfil its commitments—particularly in releasing funds, land acquisition, and clearances—has slowed down projects and prevented them from meeting deadlines.

Highlighting the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line, he said ₹5,252 crore has already been spent on the project. However, the state’s share of ₹1,843 crore remains pending, leading to a halt in further progress. He added that out of 124.02 hectares required for railway projects, only 82 hectares have been acquired so far, restricting construction to the available land.

Thakur further stated that three new railway line projects, covering a total length of 214 km with a sanctioned cost of ₹17,622 crore, are currently under execution in the state. Of these, 64 km has already been made operational, while ₹8,280 crore has been spent so far.

He also referred to the strategically important Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line, for which survey and DPR work have been completed. The project, estimated to cost around ₹1.31 lakh crore, has been designated as strategically significant by the Ministry of Defence.

Quoting the Railway Ministry’s response, Thakur said the Centre has both the intent and financial resources to complete these projects but requires timely cooperation from the state government. He alleged that delays in land acquisition, non-payment of the state’s financial share, and pending statutory clearances are major hurdles affecting progress and increasing the risk of cost overruns.

Expressing concern over stalled infrastructure development, Thakur urged the state government to immediately release its pending share of funds, expedite land acquisition, and fast-track legal and administrative clearances.

He also proposed the formation of a Joint Monitoring Cell comprising representatives from the Centre, the state government, and the Railways. The cell, he suggested, should meet every fortnight to review progress and ensure the timely completion of projects.

Reiterating his commitment to raising development-related issues in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur called upon the state government to resolve pending matters without further delay to prevent additional setbacks in critical infrastructure projects.