Shimla: Fresh snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh has intensified the cold wave across the region. On Tuesday, light snowfall was reported in the peaks of Kullu and Lahaul valleys, plunging temperatures and disrupting daily life. The Lahaul Valley has seen nighttime temperatures drop below freezing, causing taps, rivers, waterfalls, and streams to freeze.

The renowned Rohtang Pass, along with Kunjam Pass, Baralacha, and Udaipur peaks, has been blanketed in snow, turning the region into a winter wonderland. The snowfall has brought a significant chill to the Kullu valley, with residents feeling the impact of the cold wave. In Lahaul, the situation is more severe, with locals staying indoors to escape the biting cold.

While the high-altitude areas experience snowfall, the weather remains clear in Shimla and surrounding regions. According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, the high mountain areas are expected to receive more rain and snowfall today. Clear weather is predicted from December 4 to 7, followed by another spell of rain and snowfall on December 8 and 9.