An 800-meter-long ropeway connecting the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway to the Mata Baglamukhi temple was dedicated to the public on Tuesday. Constructed at a cost of ₹53.89 crore, the Baglamukhi ropeway was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and former minister Kail Singh Thakur.

The ropeway, completed in just two months, links the scissors turn at Pandoh to the temple in Bakhli and can accommodate 32 passengers per trolley. After inaugurating the project, Chief Minister Sukhu visited the Mata Baglamukhi temple and later addressed a public meeting at Nature Park Bakhli.

Chief Minister Sukhu described the project as a symbol of modern engineering. Built to European CEN standards, the ropeway operates at a speed of 6 meters per second (21.6 km/hr) and can carry up to 600 passengers per hour. It bypasses a 14-kilometer road stretch, providing a faster and more scenic route for devotees and tourists.

“This ropeway is the first in the state to operate over a water body, offering stunning views of the Pandoh Dam reservoir and the surrounding hills,” said Sukhu. He added that the serene journey will make the temple visit more convenient and memorable.

To support nearby villagers, the fare has been set at just ₹30 for locals, making it a practical solution to their transportation challenges. The region often faces poor road conditions, particularly during the monsoon, which hampers mobility. For tourists, the fare is ₹250 for a round trip, while children under five travel for free, and those aged 10 or younger pay half the fare.

The ropeway is expected to enhance tourism and provide employment opportunities in the region. Tourists arriving via the ropeway can enjoy the natural beauty of Bakhli, contributing to the area’s economic development.

This project, the first ropeway in India funded by NABARD, is poised to transform connectivity and tourism in the region, while ensuring accessibility for local residents.