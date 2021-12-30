To say that there are 365 days in a year and 12 months, but some people cleverly take out 13 months in a year. These are the managers of telecom companies, who charge you for 13 months instead of 12 months every year. Sometimes their one year is also 15 months. Jio, Airtel, Idea or Voda, all use the same tactic. They make their tariff so cleverly that they charge you money for 13 months in a year and you do not even realise. If you do not believe it, then have a look at their tariff plans. A month maybe 30 or 31 days long in the calendar, but these companies’ monthly recharge plans are of 28 days only. Some plans are of 24 days, some are even of 21 days. Most plans are for 28 days. If you want to take a large plan of three months, then it is 84 days and not 90 days. Similarly, their two-month plan is for 56 days instead of 60 days. They are the expert players and nobody even complains about this permanent cheating behaviour. This is a matter of cleverness, but by planning and acting wisely, anyone can stretch the year for 13 months instead of 12.

Would you like to know how you can do this? If we plan well, we can make every day have more working hours than merely 24 hours. Taking some extra time off every day would mean making more than 13 months in a year.

This year I got an opportunity to read two books on time management. The first was ‘The 5 AM Club’ by Robin Sharma, and the second was ‘The 5 Second Rule’ by Mel Robbins. Recognizing the importance of waking up at 5 AM, renowned motivational author Robin Sharma developed a plan twenty years ago, which he tried on his clients and transformed their lives. Then he wrote the book, in which the benefits of getting up at 5 in the morning and taking some personal time for yourself has been described. In the hustle and bustle of the day, a person does not get enough time for himself, but if you wake up early in the morning, do exercise, yoga, meditation and plan the day, the whole day becomes more productive and you will be ahead of everyone else in the race.

In the book ‘The 5 Second Rule’ by Mel Robbins, the countdown is based on the launch of the rocket. If you watch any video of a rocket launch on YouTube, you will find that the rocket blasts towards space as soon as the numbers are counted as five, four, three, two, one! Similarly, if we count the numbers from five to one while thinking of doing something and leave the bed in a moment, then neither exercise will be difficult, nor start work immediately. When the idea of doing something new comes into the mind of a person, he hesitates or becomes lazy. But if work is started immediately in the style of a rocket, then imagine what will be your speed in life. The 5 Second Rule can be used in a variety of situations and can work wonders.