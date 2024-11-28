The Supreme Court on Thursday criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for denying employment to Pooja Thakur, a 2014 Asian Games gold medallist, under the sports quota. The Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed strong disapproval over the state’s handling of the issue, describing it as an unsupportive approach towards sportspersons.

“This is how you encourage sportspersons? Somebody won a gold medal in the Asian Games of 2014; your Chief Minister should have a pragmatic approach,” the court remarked.

Thakur, who brought glory to India by winning a gold medal in kabaddi at the 2014 Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea, applied for a Class-I post in the Himachal Pradesh government under the sports quota in July 2015. Despite her achievements, including a silver medal at the 2015 National Games, she was made to pursue her rightful claim through a prolonged legal battle.

In 2023, the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the government to appoint her as an excise and taxation officer with effect from the date of her application. The court also ordered that she receive all consequential benefits, including seniority. The state government appealed this order in the Supreme Court, but the top court dismissed the appeal and upheld the High Court’s decision.

The Supreme Court criticized the state’s attitude, noting that authorities seemed displeased with Thakur for seeking justice through legal channels. The High Court had earlier remarked that the state’s behaviour towards a celebrated sportsperson was unreasonable and reflected poorly on its commitment to encouraging athletes.

With the Supreme Court’s intervention, Thakur’s nearly decade-long struggle for recognition and justice has come to an end. The case highlights the challenges faced by sportspersons in securing support and opportunities despite their contributions to the nation’s prestige.