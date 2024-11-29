The Bilaspur district administration is set to introduce parasailing in Gobind Sagar Lake, with trials scheduled to begin in December. A Delhi-based company, renowned for its parasailing operations in Tehri, Uttarakhand, has been selected for trial runs.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, stated that all necessary permissions have been granted for the project. The company will bring specialized parasailing boats to Bilaspur in the first week of December to initiate the two-month trial phase.

A technical committee will monitor the trials, focusing on safety measures and operational efficiency. Based on the findings, the District Regulatory Committee will decide to allow permanent operations.

“This initiative will not only attract adventure enthusiasts but also create employment opportunities for residents,” said Sadiq. He emphasized that parasailing would enhance the appeal of Gobindsagar Lake as a hub for water adventure tourism.

The district administration aims to diversify tourism offerings, making Bilaspur a prominent destination for thrill-seekers. The addition of parasailing is expected to elevate the tourism profile of the region, drawing visitors from across the country.