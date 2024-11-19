Shimla: The remote village of Bara Bhangal in Kangra district will finally be connected by road within two years, marking a major development for one of Himachal Pradesh’s most isolated regions. The state government has emphasized sustainable infrastructure development and the adoption of modern technology to accelerate such projects.

During a review meeting of Public Works Department (PWD) projects, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Rs. 2,806 crore had been allocated to the department for the current financial year, with Rs. 1,238 crore utilized by September. He directed officials to expedite ongoing projects and highlighted measures such as enhanced financial powers for engineers and streamlined tender processes to ensure timely completion.

Road connectivity to remote areas remains a top priority, with progress in Dodra Kwar’s road metalling being cited as a significant milestone. Bara Bhangal, one of the hardest-to-reach regions in the state, is expected to have road connectivity within two years. The government has issued instructions to fast-track work to meet this target.

Environmental Sustainability in Focus; Urban Modernization and Tourism Push

The state is advocating for the construction of tunnels to address environmental and topographical challenges. A detailed project report for the proposed Bhubhujot tunnel, along with its approach road, is being prepared, with assurances of adequate funding. Officials highlighted that tunnels not only conserve the fragile Himalayan ecology but also improve connectivity in challenging terrains.

Efforts to modernize urban infrastructure include the Rs. 150 crore underground utility ducts project in Shimla, aimed at easing congestion and improving services. The project covers key areas such as Chhota Shimla, Chaura Maidan, and CTO Chowk. Simultaneously, road upgrades and the development of wayside amenities aim to support the state’s growing tourism sector and provide better travel experiences.

Other projects under review include those funded by PMGSY, NABARD, and CIRF, along with heliports, Sukh Aashrya initiatives, and Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-Boarding Schools. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh contributed valuable insights to enhance the department’s efficiency.