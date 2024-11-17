The Shimla Municipal Corporation has issued orders to disconnect the electricity and water supply of ISBT Tutikandi, the city’s main bus terminal, after its management failed to pay property tax dues of approximately ₹6.33 crore. The decision, made on Saturday evening, follows repeated notices to the ISBT management to clear the dues, which remain unpaid.

Municipal authorities confirmed that cutting off electricity and water would commence on Monday. Joint Commissioner Dr. Bhuvan Sharma stated, “Action has been taken as per the rules. Despite several notices, the property tax has not been deposited, leaving us no choice but to proceed with disconnections.”

ISBT Tutikandi serves as a hub for public transportation, housing the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) control room, booking counters, shops, hotels, a hospital, and a cinema. The impending disruption of water and power supply is expected to affect these facilities significantly.

HRTC’s operations, including ticket bookings and passenger services, could face challenges if the utilities are cut off. While the management had sought an extension to pay the tax until November 10, the Municipal Corporation initiated strict measures once the deadline expired.

Broader Campaign Against Defaulters

Shimla’s Municipal Corporation is simultaneously cracking down on other property tax defaulters in the city. Over 4,000 property owners have yet to pay their dues, and notices have been issued to many of them. The Corporation imposes a 5% penalty and 1% monthly interest on overdue payments and initiates disconnection of essential services after three notices.

The Executive Engineer of the Electricity Board, Tanuj Gupta, confirmed receipt of the disconnection order. “We will issue a notice to ISBT management on Monday, granting them seven days to respond. If there is no resolution, the electricity supply will be cut off,” he said. However, the drinking water company has not yet received formal instructions for disconnection.

The Himachal Pradesh government has formed a sub-committee to address ISBT Tutikandi’s tax issues. However, the Municipal Corporation has not been notified of any decisions from the committee.