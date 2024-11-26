Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has taken a sharp jibe at the Himachal Pradesh government, questioning its priorities in development projects. Speaking about the long-pending Dharamshala campus of the Central University, Shanta Kumar highlighted the stark disparity in funding allocation, sarcastically pointing out that while ₹300 crore has been allocated for projects in Dehra, the government has failed to contribute a mere ₹30 crore to kickstart the Central University campus.

Shanta Kumar expressed both appreciation and disappointment in his statement. While congratulating the Chief Minister and Dehra MLA Kamlesh Kumari for initiating ₹300 crore worth of projects in Dehra within six months, he criticized the government for ignoring Dharamshala’s development. “The Chief Minister is not just the CM of Dehra but of Dharamshala too. It’s appalling that while work has begun at Dehra’s Central University campus, the Dharamshala campus remains in limbo for 12 years due to the government’s inability to provide its ₹30 crore share,” he said.

A 12-Year Wait for Dharamshala Campus

Shanta Kumar reminded that ₹400 crore from the central government remains unutilized because the state government has failed to contribute its modest share. The Dehra campus, which received funding, has seen significant progress, while the Dharamshala campus has been perpetually stalled. “This is a grave injustice to the people of Kangra district,” he remarked.

The BJP veteran further revealed that the Chief Minister had earlier assured him that ₹30 crore would be allocated once the state’s financial situation improved. However, with ₹300 crore already flowing into Dehra, Shanta Kumar questioned the rationale behind ignoring Dharamshala. “If ₹300 crore can be spent in Dehra, why not ₹30 crore for Dharamshala?” he asked.

Highlighting the disparity, Shanta Kumar expressed dismay at the tolerance of Kangra’s residents towards this neglect. “Why are Dharamshala and Kangra’s people silently accepting this injustice?” he asked. He urged the state government to immediately release the funds and ensure that construction of the Dharamshala campus begins without further delay.

A Political Issue?

The Central University in Himachal Pradesh has been mired in political controversy for years. The project, approved in 2010, has seen delays due to disputes over the location and lack of consistent funding. While Dehra has emerged as the preferred site for one of the campuses, Dharamshala has been left behind despite its status as a key city in Kangra district.

Shanta Kumar’s remarks have reignited the debate, drawing attention to the state government’s uneven development priorities. Whether the Dharamshala campus will finally see progress remains to be seen, but for now, the disparity between Dehra and Dharamshala continues to highlight Himachal Pradesh’s political and developmental challenges.