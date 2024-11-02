The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has reported a significant 12 percent surge in its revenue for October 2024, reflecting its most successful month in recent years. The corporation earned ₹76.53 crore in October, compared to ₹68.49 crore in the same month last year. A key factor in this growth was the festive season, with HRTC generating ₹2.72 crore on Deepotsav alone.

On 30th October, HRTC recorded its highest single-day income, earning ₹2.92 crore. The introduction of special Diwali buses and the corporation’s commitment to running uninterrupted services during the holiday period contributed to this impressive revenue boost. Many passengers relied on HRTC to reach their destinations during the festive season, further increasing the corporation’s earnings.

The revenue growth for the first seven months of the financial year 2024-25 has also been noteworthy. HRTC’s income reached ₹519 crore, marking a ₹63 crore increase from the ₹456 crore earned during the same period in 2023-24. This 14 percent rise is a clear indication of the corporation’s recovery and improvement in its financial performance, surpassing even pre-COVID levels.

HRTC’s focus on bringing in new strategies and experiments to reduce losses has begun to yield results. By introducing more efficient services and enhancing passenger experience, the transport corporation has delivered its best revenue performance so far this financial year, further solidifying its role in Himachal Pradesh’s public transport system.