Shimla: In a move to enhance public transport services, Himachal Pradesh’s Transport Corporation (HRTC) is conducting trials of the Real Time Passenger Information System (RTPIS), which will allow passengers to track the live location of buses with just one click. The system, once fully operational, aims to streamline information sharing, reducing wait times and making bus travel more convenient across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that selected buses on important routes are currently being integrated with the RTPIS. The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to modernize HRTC’s services and make public transportation more user-friendly. Once the service is rolled out fully, passengers will be able to track buses in real-time on the HRTC website and on screens installed at major bus stands.

“Passengers will be able to know the live location of buses on their mobile devices through the HRTC website, eliminating the need for long waits at bus stops,” said Agnihotri. The service will also provide estimated arrival times, helping travellers better plan their journeys.

In addition to the website, large screens at key bus stands will display the location of buses, ensuring passengers can get real-time updates on bus schedules and expected arrival times. A control room will be set up at the HRTC headquarters to monitor the system and ensure smooth functioning.

The Transport Corporation aims to make this service available within six months. Guidelines for the new system have been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, aligning with the state’s vision of making HRTC a hi-tech service provider.