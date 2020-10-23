Academic Council decides to follow New Education Policy

Solan: The Academic Council of Himachal Pradesh based Shoolini University has decided to introduce a new academic batch for the first semester from November 3, for those students whose qualifying results were declared late.

The University would function six days a week and extend working hours to cover the syllabus for the additional academic session.

The students taking admission now would be able to join the existing semester one students in the second semester. Disclosing this today, Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said that University would ensure that the students joining now were not put to any disadvantage.

The registration for the new batch would start from October 30 and an induction programme for them would be held on November 3, he added.

Prof Khosla said the admissions this year so far had been very good and have far exceeded the expectations.

“The academic session had started as per the schedule from September. However, in view of continuous inquiries and requests for admissions, the Academic Council has decided to start another batch from November 3 and admissions for it have already begun,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said the Academic Council has also decided to follow the New Education Policy in letter and spirit from the next academic session.

He said this would include a four-year graduation programme with provision to exit after each year of the session as provided in the policy.

The University, he said, would take the lead in becoming a research-intensive university as the fourth year of graduation, as provided in the NEP, would be devoted to research in all fields including sciences, engineering, management studies and liberal arts, he emphasized.

“The University has also decided to introduce inter-disciplinary programmes as envisaged in the new education policy. Under this provision, students would be given the choice to select subjects of their choice from departments other than those in which they get enrolled. There would be a wide variety of choices,” he said.

The University has also been re-structured to facilitate the new system and the restructuring has involved creation of a faculty dealing with Artificial Intelligence and Engineering, he added.

There is also a proposal to bifurcate Management studies and Liberal Arts, he disclosed.