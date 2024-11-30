Shimla – S.R. Harnot’s acclaimed story ‘Nadi Gayab Hai‘ has been included in the Hindi curriculum for first-year graduation students at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The story’s addition aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and appears in the curriculum book Katha Navrang, published by Lok Bharati Prakashan.

The inclusion of Harnot’s work places him among iconic writers such as Premchand, Kamleshwar, Bhishma Sahni, and others, whose stories are also featured in the anthology. Known for its powerful narrative, Nadi Gayab Hai critiques the environmental and cultural destruction caused by altering river flows for power projects in mountainous regions. The story vividly portrays the administrative oppression protesters face while highlighting the enduring resilience of local communities.

Since its publication in the storybook Mitti Ke Log by Aadhar Prakashan in 2010, The River Is Missing has been widely discussed and included in numerous edited story collections. The story has also been adapted for stage performances in various regions, amplifying its message.

Notably, 13 of Harnot’s stories are already part of BA and MA courses in universities across India, in both Hindi and English translations. This latest recognition reaffirms his position as a prominent literary voice addressing socio-environmental issues.