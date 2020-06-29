Hamirpur: Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana (MMSY) has succeeded in getting response from the youth as so far 65 industrial units have been set up in the Hamirpur district.

For setting up different types of units, the District Industries Center, Hamirpur has provided a loan of Rs 25.46 crore through various banks as well as a subsidy of Rs 3.59 crore.

Under this scheme, 25 per cent subsidy is being given to male beneficiaries and 30 percent to female beneficiaries for providing continuity to educated unemployed youth by establishing industrial units and adopting it as self-employment.