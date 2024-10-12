Arrears for Pensioners Above 75 to be Cleared; Medical Bills to be Paid

In a significant relief for government employees and pensioners ahead of Deepawali, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners, benefitting approximately 3.5 lakh people. The decision, effective from January 1, 2023, will benefit 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners, with the move set to cost the state an additional Rs. 600 crore annually.

The Chief Minister also announced that the November salaries and pensions would be disbursed early, on October 28, to ensure timely payments before the Deepawali festivities.

Chief Minister Sukhu also declared that the pending arrears for pensioners aged 75 and above would be fully cleared in further relief for the retired community. This step, along with the release of an additional Rs. 20,000 installment of arrears for Class-IV employees, would amount to a total expenditure of Rs. 202 crore for the current financial year.

The Chief Minister also addressed long-standing unpaid medical bills for current employees and retirees, confirming that Rs. 10 crore has been allocated for clearing these dues. He directed the concerned departments to ensure that all pending medical claims are settled this month, assuring that further budget allocations will be made to meet demand.

Speaking at a media interaction, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its employees and pensioners, especially during challenging financial times.