Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a stern warning to private schools against failing to implement the 25 percent reservation for children from socially and economically disadvantaged sections, as mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The education department has emphasized that strict action will be taken against institutions that do not adhere to this provision.

An education department spokesperson stated that the reservation is aimed at fostering inclusiveness and equality in education. Children from disadvantaged classes and special groups are eligible for these reserved seats. The spokesperson clarified that no school can deny admission to eligible children, and in cases where applications exceed the reserved seats, admissions must be finalized through a lottery system.

The government reimburses schools for tuition fees or the per-student expenditure in government schools, whichever is lower. This step, the spokesperson noted, is part of ongoing efforts to ensure quality education for underprivileged children in private institutions.

To ensure effective implementation, private schools are required to maintain a transparent admission process. The education department has also provided avenues for schools and parents to seek clarification or additional information. They can contact the District Elementary Education Office or the Director of Elementary Education via telephone at 0177-2658044 and 2812464, or through email at eleedu-hp@gov.in.