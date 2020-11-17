Shimla: Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar said that the cultivation of Saffron and Heeng has been started in the state and to promote this farming the state government has started ‘Krishi Se Sampannta Yojana’.

The Minister said that the Agriculture Department has prepared a detailed action plan for the successful implementation of this scheme. Under this scheme a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) Palampur on 6th June 2020.

He said that high altitude areas of district Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur were suitable for the cultivation of Heeng and Saffron and the first plant of Heeng has been planted in Koring village of district Lahaul Spiti.

Virender Kanwar said that under this scheme provision of Rs. 10 crore has been made for the cultivation of Heeng and Saffron in the state. He said that for the cultivation of Heeng Agriculture Department has set a target to cover 302-hectare area in five years and 3.5-hectare area for the cultivation of saffron in three years.

He said that under this scheme a provision has been made to provide training and comprehensive information regarding the cultivation of Heeng and Saffron to farmers and officials. He said that strengthening the irrigation system is also necessary for the cultivation of Heeng and Saffron. He directed the Agriculture Department to prepare a plan so that the irrigation system could be strengthened in these areas.

Recently cultivation of Heeng (Asafoetida) was introduced in Lahaul-Spiti district of state.