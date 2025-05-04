CM Sukhu says state deserves its rightful share; questions benefits from power projects flowing through Himachal’s rivers

Shimla – As the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the Satluj river intensifies, Himachal Pradesh has now formally entered the debate, asserting its claim over the river waters originating within its territory. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that Himachal Pradesh must receive its fair share of water, calling the Satluj one of the state’s most vital natural assets.

“Water is the most precious natural resource of Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a multi-storey parking facility in New Shimla. “Punjab and Haryana are fighting over water, but it flows from Himachal. What are we getting in return?”

12,000 MW Power Generation, But Where Are the Returns?

Highlighting the disproportionate gains from hydroelectric power generated using Himachal’s rivers, the Chief Minister questioned the value being returned to the state. “Himachal produces 12,000 megawatts of electricity. SJVN Limited has grown into a ₹6,700 crore company through our rivers — but how much of that comes back to the people of Himachal?” he asked, signalling a demand for better compensation and equitable resource sharing.

The statement comes at a time when the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue between Punjab and Haryana has once again reached a flashpoint. While Haryana continues to press for the completion of the SYL canal to receive its allotted share, Punjab argues it does not have surplus water to spare. Himachal Pradesh, until now largely a spectator, is now asserting its claims — emphasising that much of the water these two states are fighting over originates from Himachali glaciers and catchments.

Legal Position and Background

As per the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, Himachal Pradesh was largely excluded from the 1955 agreement that allocated Ravi-Beas waters among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Over the years, Himachal has periodically raised its claim for a rightful share, especially considering that nearly all the Beas and Sutlej tributaries originate from within the state.

Experts note that most of the water in the Satluj basin is generated within Himachal’s territory, including key catchment areas like Spiti, Kinnaur, and parts of Shimla and Mandi. Yet, the state has historically been treated as a non-basin beneficiary, receiving neither water allocation nor adequate compensation for submergence and land acquisition due to downstream hydropower projects.

In recent years, the Himachal government has been demanding a review of the outdated water-sharing agreements and asserting its status as an upper riparian state. The latest remark by CM Sukhu is seen as a formal political assertion of this long-standing demand.

Political observers believe Sukhu’s remarks mark a shift in Himachal’s approach from passive administration to assertive regional negotiation. With Punjab and Haryana locked in a legal and political battle, Himachal is now signalling that any future resolution must take its rights into account. As the climate crisis intensifies and glacial sources shrink, the question of equitable and sustainable water sharing in northern India — especially in the Satluj-Beas-Yamuna basin — is likely to dominate regional politics in the coming years.