In a significant food safety violation, mustard and soybean oil from a well-known Delhi-based company have been found unfit for consumption in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. The Food Safety Department collected samples from Darlaghat and Baddi two weeks ago, which were sent to the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) in Kandaghat. The results have confirmed that both mustard and soybean oil are unsafe for consumption, with the soybean oil being mixed-branded.

The department discovered that the company had not prepared the oils according to the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with crucial ingredients missing from both products. “The company had not prepared the oil as per FSSAI standards. Action will be taken against the company, and the shopkeeper has also been asked to submit documents,” said Arun Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner of the District Food Safety Department, Solan.

In addition to failing to meet Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, the company has been ordered to recall the entire stock of the unsafe oil. They have been given one week to comply with this directive. Notices have also been issued to the shopkeeper, requiring the submission of bills and related documents within 30 days.

The Food Safety Department is ramping up its inspections during the festive season by collecting samples of oil and other food items from markets across the state. These samples are being tested at CTL Kandaghat and laboratories in Chandigarh, with reports being processed within 15 days. If a sample is deemed unsafe, it is considered a legal offense, and the department has assured that strict action will be taken against the violating companies in the coming days.

This discovery comes at a critical time when food safety is paramount, especially during the festive season when the consumption of such products increases. The department’s proactive measures aim to ensure that consumers are protected from harmful and substandard food items, and further actions will likely be seen as more test results emerge.