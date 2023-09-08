Shimla – In an unprecedented move, the Ninth International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) is set to cast a cinematic glow within the confines of Model Central Jail Kanda and Nahan. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bring the transformative power of cinema to the lives of inmates, igniting creativity and bridging the gap between the incarcerated and the outside world.

The IFFS, renowned for its celebration of cinematic artistry, has expanded its horizons in its ninth edition, embracing the theme of “Cinematic Rehabilitation.” From September 22nd to 24th, 2023, the festival will not only grace the iconic Gaiety Theatre Shimla but also the hallowed halls of Model Central Jail Kanda and Nahan.

The rationale behind this innovative approach is to provide prisoners with a unique opportunity to engage with the world beyond prison walls. Incarceration often leads to isolation, depression, and a fear of institutionalization. By introducing inmates to the magic of cinema, IFFS aims to inspire and motivate individuals who are striving to find their place in the world once more.

Pushp Raj Thakur, Festival Director of IFFS, shared his excitement for this endeavour, quoting Mahatma Gandhi: “Hate the sin, not the sinner.” He stated, “It’s an opportunity to bring the magic of cinema to unexpected places and engage with audiences in a meaningful way. They truly deserve opportunities to explore the outside world, and there is no better way than cinema to show various glimpses of contemporary society, sparking their creativity and learning.”

The festival lineup will feature a diverse selection of films from 20 countries and 24 Indian states, including short films, documentaries, and feature-length productions. These films are expected to provide a captivating array of cinematic experiences to the audience.

The Ninth International Film Festival of Shimla is an annual event organized by Himalayan Velocity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Department of Language, Art, and Culture of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Its mission is to provide a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and engage with a diverse audience while promoting cultural exchange and inclusivity through the medium of film.

As the festival approaches, it promises to be an event that transcends convention and offers a transformative cinematic experience, not only to festival attendees but also to those behind bars, shedding light on the path of cinematic rehabilitation.