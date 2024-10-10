Government Issues Instructions to Modernize Terminology, Urdu and Persian Experts to Assist

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a significant overhaul of its revenue records by removing archaic Mughal-era vocabulary and simplifying complex terminology. Words like Tatima, Jamabandi, and Momi, which have been in use since the Mughal period, will soon be replaced with simpler terms. Additionally, difficult Hindi words will also be substituted to make the records more accessible to the public.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has instructed the Revenue Department to eliminate these outdated words and adopt more understandable language. Until the revisions are finalized, the department has been directed to deploy Urdu and Persian experts in various districts. These experts will assist people in understanding the old terminology used in documents, some of which even revenue officials, like Patwari Kanungos, struggle to interpret.

Many families in Himachal Pradesh have inherited land passed down over generations, with their records dating back to the Mughal period. The use of old and complex vocabulary in these records often creates confusion and delays in resolving land disputes among family members. Revenue Minister Negi has been receiving complaints about these difficulties, prompting the government to take action.

Kangra, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Shimla, and other regions, especially those once ruled by kings, are reportedly facing the most significant challenges with these old terminologies. The government believes that by replacing complex words with simpler language, it will not only resolve the public’s concerns but also ease the work of revenue department employees who handle these records.

Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized that while many Urdu words are still widely understood, those that are not will be removed. Similarly, several Hindi words that are difficult to comprehend will also be replaced. The department has been instructed to collaborate with language experts to identify and correct outdated vocabulary.

This move is expected to make revenue records more transparent and user-friendly, reducing disputes and easing the process for landowners seeking to access or settle their property-related matters.