Covid positivity rate 14.1 percent

Shimla: Himachal has recorded 6 Covid deaths taking a tally to 3,880. As per the state health department, 4 deaths have been recorded in Kangra district and 1 each has succumbed to the virus in Chamba and Una district.

The health department has reported as many as 2,446 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Solan district has recorded 359, followed by Kangra 348, Mandi 312, Sirmour 310, Shimla 280, Bilaspur 214, Una 207, Hamirpur 168, Kullu 119, Chamba 75, Kinnaur 46 and Lahaul-Spiti 8 new virus cases.

1,292 Covid patients have been cured in the state, with it, the active caseload has headed for a record 12,142 in the state. This is the highest active caseload since May 2021, the state health department report stated. In a press statement, the health department informed that during the week 10 to 16 January, a total of 11,280 positive cases with a positivity rate of 14.1% was recorded in the State.

District Total Testing Positive Cases Positivity rate Deaths Bilaspur 9412 561 6.0 0 Chamba 4728 335 7.1 0 Hamirpur 5299 1056 19.9 0 Kangra 15715 2164 13.8 3 Kinnaur 1466 114 7.8 0 Kullu 2887 469 16.2 0 Lahaul & Spiti 512 22 4.3 0 Mandi 10760 1082 10.1 0 Shimla 6442 1628 25.3 3 Sirmaur 5554 916 16.5 1 Solan 9364 1939 20.7 2 Una 8088 994 12.3 0 Total 80,227 11280 14.1 9

The health department has appealed to follow COVID appropriate behaviour regardless of the vaccination status.