The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that it will strictly enforce the Street Vendor Act 2014 across the state, aiming to bring order to the unregulated Tehbazari system in major towns and cities. Vendors who operate outside designated zones or in front of shops will face penalties, as the government moves to address the growing problem of market congestion and illegal vending practices.

Initially implemented in Shimla in 2016-17, the Street Vendor Act was designed to regulate street vendors and provide them with dedicated vending zones. Shimla Municipal Corporation was the first in India to adopt the act, but its enforcement has weakened in recent years. This has led to an increase in the number of unregulated vendors, particularly in front of shops, which has narrowed streets and caused frustration among local businesses.

Local shopkeepers are also reportedly charging vendors for allowing them to sit in front of their stores, worsening the situation. The government aims to curb such illegal practices by ensuring strict adherence to the Street Vendor Act, according to senior state officials.

The act will now be extended to other key municipal bodies, including Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi, and Palampur. The government will identify and notify specific vending zones in these areas, providing vendors with designated spots to set up their stalls. In addition, facilities will be provided in these zones to ensure a more organized and regulated environment.

Former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan shared that a list of 583 vendors was created in Shimla during the act’s introduction, and specific locations were assigned to them. However, the issue has been largely neglected since the BJP government took office in 2017.

The Speaker of the Assembly will soon form a Street Vending Committee to review the act and suggest improvements for its implementation. This committee will work closely with municipal bodies to ensure the act is enforced effectively across Himachal Pradesh.

The government’s decision to revive and enforce the Street Vendor Act comes amid increasing public protests, as market congestion continues to create challenges in various district headquarters, including the capital, Shimla. With stricter regulations and penalties for violations, the government hopes to restore order and address the long-standing issues associated with unregulated vending.