Mosque Committee Agrees to Demolish Unauthorized Structure Amid Rising Protests

Shimla – In a major revelation, Himachal Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh have exposed the financial involvement of the previous BJP government in the construction of an unauthorized mosque structure in the Sanjauli area of Shimla. Addressing a joint press conference, the ministers revealed that during the BJP regime, ₹2 lakh was provided to the mosque authorities under planning head VKV/2019/774. Additionally, another substantial amount in lakhs was released for the same.

The disclosure comes in the midst of growing protests led by local residents and right-wing activists, including members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, demanding the demolition of the mosque’s illegally expanded structure. The ministers stressed that while the unrest continues to brew, the Sanjauli Mosque Committee, led by its President Mohammed Latif and Wakf Board member Maulana Shezaad, has voluntarily agreed to seal or demolish the unauthorized structure in question. The committee has submitted a formal letter to the Municipal Corporation of Shimla, stating their willingness to comply with court orders in the public interest.

During the conference, Anirudh Singh highlighted that the illegal expansion of the mosque took place during the COVID-19 lockdown when the BJP was in power. “It is essential to note that while the mosque structure was raised in an unauthorized manner, the BJP government not only allowed this but also provided financial support,” Singh remarked. He added that certain groups are now trying to give this issue a communal angle for their vested interests.

Vikramaditya Singh supported this claim, emphasizing that Himachal Pradesh has always been a peaceful state, and the government will not allow anyone to disturb its communal harmony. “Himachal is known for its peace and brotherhood. No one will be permitted to create unrest or lawlessness,” he said, appealing to residents to maintain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.

The ministers further informed that a policy on street vendors and migrants is in the pipeline. This policy would focus on verifying the background of migrants working in the state as labourers, domestic help, or street vendors. Anirudh Singh explained that the state government is also considering creating separate vending zones for street vendors, ensuring their rights to do business are protected while maintaining order.

In a significant move, the mosque committee’s decision to voluntarily demolish the disputed structure was welcomed by the ministers. “This act of cooperation will help preserve ‘Aapsi Bhaichara’ (brotherhood) in the state,” said Anirudh Singh. He also added that the ongoing unrest initially stemmed from a clash between two communities in Malyana, where six Muslim youths were detained. The incident, he said, was given a communal twist by certain political outfits.

Vikramaditya Singh took a firm stance, stating that the role of municipal officers, who were responsible for monitoring illegal constructions during the BJP regime, would be investigated. “How this unauthorized structure was allowed to be constructed under the previous government, with officers turning a blind eye, is a matter of serious concern. Those responsible will be held accountable,” he said.

The ministers reiterated that the matter at hand was legal, concerning the unauthorized mosque structure, but had been fueled by political interests. They also reminded the public that Himachal Pradesh was the first state to enact a law on religious conversions during the Congress regime, ensuring communal peace and integrity.

The Himachal government assured that they are committed to maintaining the state’s peaceful environment and urged all residents to exercise restraint until the court reaches a final decision on the demolition of the illegal structure.