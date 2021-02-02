New Delhi: Union Budget for Financial Year 2021-22 has proposed to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in the country, in partnership with NGOs/private schools/state owned schools etc.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget in Parliament on Monday.

Sainik School Sujanpur Tihra

The endeavor is to provide schooling opportunities in ‘CBSE Plus’ type of educational environment by involving desirous Government/Private schools/NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools’ ethos, value system and national pride. It envisages enrolling existing/upcoming schools to be run on the lines of Sainik Schools’ curriculum.

All 100 schools are proposed to be affiliated to Sainik Schools Society. Such affiliated Sainik Schools will be provided with part financial support to incentivise the effort.

The aim of establishing Sainik Schools is to prepare children academically, physically and mentally for entry into the National Defence Academy and to develop qualities of body, mind and character which will enable the young boys to become good and useful citizens.

At present, there are 33 Sainik Schools functioning all over the country. From the academic session 2021-22, girl candidates are also eligible for admission to Class VI in all 33 Sainik Schools.