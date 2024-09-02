1,245 Women Benefited So Far; Ineligible Women to Return Funds

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a re-verification process for beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana. The applications of women who have already received three installments under the scheme will undergo scrutiny to ensure their eligibility. If found ineligible, the beneficiaries will be required to return the Samman Nidhi amount received for the past three months.

In a bid to strengthen the verification process, the state government will now forward all applications, including those from women who have previously benefited, to the respective Panchayats. These applications will be reviewed by the Gram Sabha, after which the approved list will be sent back to the department for the disbursement of future installments.

So far, the government has deposited a sum of ₹4,500 for three months into the accounts of 1,245 women in the district. However, with over 55,000 applications received by the District Welfare Department, the final decision on eligibility will now rest with the Gram Sabha.

District Welfare Officer Chaman Sharma emphasized that only those applications approved by the Panchayats will continue to receive the Samman Nidhi. “If any beneficiary is found ineligible, they will have to return the amount they have received,” Sharma stated.

The scheme, aimed at providing financial support to women, has specific eligibility criteria. Women belonging to families with central or state government employees, pensioners, contract workers, daily wage earners, and several other categories will not be eligible for the scheme. This includes families of serving or former soldiers, Anganwadi workers, social security pension beneficiaries, and individuals registered for goods and services tax or paying income tax.

The Gram Sabha’s verification process is expected to identify ineligible recipients, ensuring that the scheme benefits those who genuinely need it while reclaiming funds from those who do not qualify.