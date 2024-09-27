The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into a fraud case involving QFX Tech Service in Kunihar, Solan district. The scam, which has reportedly duped dozens of local residents of Rs 50 lakh, has left many victims hoping for justice as the authorities begin their probe.

According to the complaints filed, people in Kunihar were lured into investing large sums of money with the promise of a seven per cent return on deposits. The company, QFX Tech Service, operates under the banner of QFX Trade Limited, with its head office located in Zirakpur, Punjab. Two local individuals—an ex-serviceman from a nearby village and a private school employee—allegedly convinced residents to invest in the company, assuring them of high returns.

The local agents reportedly used their bank passbooks to showcase their own gains from the company, further enticing others to invest. Many people deposited lakhs of rupees, believing their money was secure. However, when investors began demanding their returns, the agents allegedly delayed payments, giving repeated assurances. It was later discovered that the company’s owner had fled to Dubai, and the office of QFX Tech Service had been sealed.

The victims approached the police, who have since registered a case and begun their investigation. DSP Ashok Chauhan confirmed that the case is being pursued, and police are working to uncover the full extent of the scam. There are concerns that this fraud could mirror other large-scale scams like the one in Mandi, with potential losses running into crores of rupees.