In a significant move, Adani Agri Fresh in Himachal Pradesh has increased the price of apple procurement by ₹5 per kilogram. The price for good quality apples has now increased from ₹80 per kilogram to ₹85 per kilogram. This decision comes in response to the rising prices of apples in fruit markets, where a box of high-quality apples is currently selling for ₹1,800 to ₹2,300.

Despite these market rates, apple growers have been receiving between ₹1,300 and ₹1,500 per box from companies like Adani. This price disparity has led many apple growers to opt for selling their best produce directly in the markets rather than to purchasing companies. To counter this trend and attract more growers, Adani Agri Fresh has adjusted its purchase price.

The company, which operates the largest apple procurement operation in the state with a Controlled Atmosphere (CA) store capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, aims to maintain a steady flow of good-quality apples. By raising the purchase price, Adani hopes to incentivize growers to sell their premium apples directly to them. Poor-quality apples stored for extended periods are prone to spoilage, making quality control crucial for Adani’s long-term storage and market strategy.

Last year, due to an apple shortage, Adani also purchased apples directly from mandis to meet its procurement targets. This year, the company is considering a similar step if their direct purchases fall short of the required amount.

This price increase is expected to provide some relief to apple growers, ensuring they get better returns for their produce while maintaining a steady supply of quality apples for Adani’s storage and future market sales.