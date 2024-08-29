Shimla: Continuous heavy rains in Shimla have led to significant infrastructural damage, with a road collapse near Machhiwali Kothi in Shimla city on Wednesday evening. The landslide caused by the downpour also destroyed an old, unoccupied two-story building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the building had been declared unsafe and was vacant at the time of the incident.

The collapse of a large portion of the road has brought vehicular movement to a complete halt, creating a serious threat to nearby houses. While the homes directly below the collapsed section were already empty, the instability of the area has raised concerns about the safety of surrounding structures. Local residents had noticed cracks developing on the road for some time, which worsened considerably over the past three days due to the relentless rain.

Karan Nanda, a local resident, mentioned that several complaints had been made to the Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department (PWD) regarding the growing cracks. Despite these warnings, no preventive action was taken. Nanda noted that on Wednesday afternoon, PWD officials arrived with cement and promised to begin repair work. However, the road collapsed later that evening before any significant repairs could be undertaken. The situation has been further exacerbated by a leaking underground drinking water line, causing water to seep into the ground and increasing the risk of further landslides.

The collapsed building had already been marked unsafe, which is why it was unoccupied, averting any potential loss of life. However, the area remains at risk of additional landslides, which could pose a threat to other nearby structures both above and below the collapsed road.

Cracks Emerge on Shimla’s Historic Ridge Ground

In another worrying development, heavy rains have also caused fresh cracks to appear on Shimla’s historic Ridge ground. The front part of the Gaiety Theatre, a landmark in the area, has developed widening cracks, causing concern among residents and authorities. The Ridge ground, a central and culturally significant part of Shimla, is currently undergoing construction work under the Smart City Mission. However, the continuous rain has led to new cracks forming in the middle section of the Ridge, with water seeping into them, potentially leading to further deterioration.

These incidents have sparked widespread concern and calls for immediate action. The combination of heavy rainfall, existing infrastructural vulnerabilities, and delayed responses from the administration has created hazardous conditions in Shimla. Residents are urging the Municipal Corporation and PWD to take swift measures to stabilize the affected areas and prevent further damage.

As the rains persist, the threat of additional landslides and infrastructure damage looms large. The need for timely and effective intervention is critical to ensuring the safety and stability of the region.