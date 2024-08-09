Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has reintroduced water billing in rural areas, reversing a decision made by the previous BJP government. The new policy mandates a minimum monthly water bill of ₹100 for every connection, aimed at improving the financial health of the Jal Shakti Department.

This policy change also includes exemptions for vulnerable sections of society. Poor households, particularly those led by widows, single women, disabled individuals and families with an annual income of less than ₹50,000, will not be required to pay water bills.

In an effort to promote responsible water consumption and ensure fairness, water meters will be installed in rural households, with bills calculated based on actual usage. This measure is expected to help manage water resources more efficiently in the state, which often faces water scarcity issues.

The previous BJP government had reduced water charges in May 2022, which, the present government believes, significantly strained the resources of the Jal Shakti Department. The department currently owes ₹800 crore in electricity bills, making it imperative to generate revenue through the billing system.

In a related move, the Cabinet has also ended free travel for state police personnel on Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses. Police personnel, jail officers, and Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Security Service employees will no longer be allowed to travel for free by merely showing their identity cards. Instead, their official travel expenses will now be reimbursed on an actual basis, a decision aimed at curbing the misuse of concessional travel facilities.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to relax the 60:40 condition under Transport Policy 2014 for the re-allocation of 168 routes to private operators. Under the new rules, it will no longer be mandatory to operate 60% of buses in rural areas and 40% in urban areas, offering greater flexibility to private bus operators.