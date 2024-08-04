Himachal Pradesh to Gain Rs. 200 Crore Annually from New Power Scheduling Procedure, claims CM Sukhu

Shimla — Himachal Pradesh is poised to gain significantly from a new power scheduling and accounting procedure recently approved by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). This procedure, set to be implemented by August 9, 2024, is projected to save costs and generate an additional Rs. 200 crore annually for the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the new procedure addresses the unique needs of hydro-rich states like Himachal Pradesh, where direct consumption of generated power is often impractical. By allowing the state to sell its entitled share of free power directly from the bus bar of generating stations, the revised process ensures more accurate scheduling and accounting. This modification aims to streamline the Open Access Settlement Mechanism (OASM) accounting between generating stations and the state government, resulting in reduced transmission charges and associated losses.

One of the key advantages of this new procedure is its ability to mitigate power blackouts during high silt periods at critical stations such as Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur. Previously, the state could not adjust its power schedule during these times, leading to significant operational challenges. The revised procedure is expected to effectively address these issues and maintain a stable power supply.

The introduction of the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rule by the Government of India further underscores the importance of implementing this new procedure. The revised method will help the state avoid additional costs and optimize revenue generation.

Under the CERC (General Network Access) Regulation, Himachal Pradesh’s allotted General Network Access (GNA) is 1130 MW. Power scheduling beyond this limit from Inter-State Generating Stations (ISGS) has often resulted in curtailments. The new procedure aims to resolve these scheduling issues and prevent power shortages.

The Himachal Pradesh Energy Management Centre, which manages power for HPSEBL, HPPCL, and DOE, is actively collaborating with CERC, NRLDC, and other relevant agencies to ensure the smooth implementation of the new procedure. The proactive sale of power by the agency from April to July 2024 has already generated revenue of Rs. 300 crore, surpassing the figures from the same period in 2023.