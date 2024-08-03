In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh Government has announced revisions to the Chief Minister Himachal Health Care Scheme (Himcare), impacting both government employees and the use of private hospitals. As per the notification issued by Secretary Health M Sudha Devi, all serving and retired government officers/employees have been excluded from the Himcare scheme with immediate effect.

Furthermore, from September 1, 2024, private hospitals will no longer be empanelled under the Himcare scheme, meaning treatments under the scheme will not be available in these hospitals. This decision has been influenced by concerns over the high costs of treatments in private hospitals and the lack of regulatory control over these expenses.

Health Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil highlighted in a recent statement in Solan that many people prefer private hospitals for treatment due to various reasons. However, the exorbitant treatment costs in these hospitals, which are beyond the government’s control, have raised concerns. Some private hospitals have been accused of charging arbitrary rates, prompting the government to withdraw the empanelment of these hospitals under the Himcare scheme.

The revised scheme aims to address these financial challenges, and irregularities and ensure that healthcare services remain affordable and regulated. The exclusion of government employees and pensioners is seen as a measure to streamline the scheme and potentially reallocate resources to more vulnerable sections of the population.