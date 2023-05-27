Health Minister Unaware of NPA Closure, Promises Reconsideration

Opposition BJP Criticizes Government’s Decision, Warns of Agitation

Doctors across Himachal Pradesh are preparing to take a stand against the recent closure of the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) as they gear up for a series of daily strikes. From Monday, May 29, doctors serving in primary health centers (PHCs) to medical colleges in the state will observe one-hour strikes each day.

This move comes in response to the abolition of the NPA, a decision that has sparked outrage among the medical community. Patients may experience inconvenience during the strikes, although emergency services will continue uninterrupted.

The protests aim to draw attention to the importance of reinstating the NPA to ensure fair compensation for doctors and maintain the quality of healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Vikas Thakur, Press Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Medical Association, has written a letter to Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, demanding the withdrawal of the notification that abolished the NPA. He affirmed that the strikes will persist until the decision is reversed. Initially scheduled for a week, the daily one-hour strikes may extend beyond the planned duration. As a symbolic gesture of protest, doctors in hospitals will wear black badges.

Himachal Health Minister Uninformed, Assures Reconsideration

In a surprising revelation, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil expressed his lack of knowledge regarding the closure of NPA. Speaking at a blood donation camp in Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, Minister Shandil admitted that he became aware of the decision through newspapers and was not involved in the process. However, he assured the doctors that the government would reconsider the decision, emphasizing that their interests would not be compromised.

Opposition BJP Strongly Opposes the Decision

The Opposition BJP has taken a firm stand against the government’s decision to close the NPA. MLA Randhir Sharma criticized the move as unacceptable and accused the Sukhu government of making anti-people decisions. The BJP has warned of further agitation if the NPA closure is not revoked, expressing solidarity with the doctors’ cause.

As doctors in Himachal Pradesh prepare to stage daily strikes, the issue of the NPA closure remains a contentious matter. The impact of these protests and the government’s response will determine the course of action and potential resolution of this ongoing dispute.