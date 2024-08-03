Himachal Pradesh’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has proposed the temporary closure of the Shrikhand Yatra in light of the recent cloudburst that has caused extensive damage to the pilgrimage route. The devastating event resulted in significant water flow across the region, severely damaging all passes leading to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak.

Minister Singh expressed his concerns and suggestions on social media, emphasizing the need for a temporary halt to ensure safety and assess the damage. His post garnered a wide range of responses from the public.

Ujjwal Jagithta, one of the commenters, suggested closing the route permanently. Another user shared a strong opinion, stating, “It’s good that someone has raised this issue. The Shrikhand Yatra should not just be postponed; it should be completely banned. Mostly drug addicts and drunkards participate in this Yatra. It has turned into a picnic spot. Previously, the Yatra took place without any fatalities because those who participated followed the rules and had faith and devotion. Nowadays, it’s all about pretence, show-off, and obscenity.”

Meena Sikander Thakur echoed similar sentiments, advocating for a permanent closure. “People have turned the holy places of Himachal into centers of enjoyment, and we, the residents, are complicit for our benefit. The one who benefits from this will suffer multiple losses. If this isn’t stopped, such tragedies will continue,” she commented.

Thakur Vodh Raj raised concerns about drug abuse during the Yatra and suggested medical tests to ensure participants are sober. He commented, “Sir, I suggest a medical test at the last stop of the Yatra. Anyone who has consumed intoxicants in the last three days should not be allowed to proceed to Mahadev’s darshan. We observed that 70% of the people who go there do so after consuming intoxicants. We even saw people cooking meat on the way. If such activities continue in a sacred place, won’t Mahadev destroy it? We met many people who seemed more interested in trekking than in darshan. Society needs to understand that this place is Shiva Dham. Its purity is our worship.”

However, not all responses were in favour of closing the Yatra. Kiran Pandit supported the continuation of the pilgrimage, emphasizing the importance of strict laws to maintain the dignity, security, and cleanliness of holy places. “Only those pure souls who have the blessings of Bholenath can visit these places; not everyone can make the pilgrimage. That is why we do not think stopping the pilgrimage is the right decision. Strict laws should be implemented to maintain the dignity, security, and cleanliness of holy places. No undesirable activities should take place at holy places,” Pandit said.

Shrikhand Mahadev Kailash, also known as Shikhar Kailash, is a revered Hindu pilgrimage site in the Nirmand sub-division of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. It is considered the abode of Lord Shiva and is one of the toughest treks in India. It holds significant importance as one of the five separate peaks collectively known as the Panch Kailash or “Five Kailashas,” with the 75 feet Shivalingam at the top of the Shrikhand Mahadev mountain standing at a height of 18,570 feet.