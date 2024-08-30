Baddi: Despite strict regulations from the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), some industries in Baddi’s industrial area continue to disregard pollution control standards, taking advantage of recent heavy rains to discharge untreated waste into local drains. This reckless behaviour has led to severe pollution, with foam piling up from the Baddi Truck Union Bypass drain to the Sarsa River, and blue-colored water contaminating the area near the gas plant.

In one alarming incident, an industry near the gas plant released polluted blue water, causing the entire drain to turn blue. The pollution was traced back to a well-known industry, which disposed of chemical-laden wastewater directly into the drain instead of treating it through an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The discharge created heaps of foam in the drain, raising concerns among residents and environmental authorities. The identity of the source of the blue water, however, remains unknown.

Upon receiving reports of the pollution, the SPCB teams swiftly inspected the affected areas, including the Baddi Bypass drain and the drain near the gas plant, collecting water samples for analysis. The investigation led to the issuance of a notice to a herbal shampoo manufacturing unit, with the SPCB recommending to the Member Secretary the disconnection of the unit’s electricity supply as a punitive measure.

This incident follows a troubling pattern of repeated environmental violations in the Baddi industrial area. Just last Wednesday, another industry took advantage of the rainy weather to dump polluted water into the Truck Union Bypass drain.

Residents have expressed their frustration, alleging that some industries lack proper treatment facilities, and even those with ETPs fail to use them effectively. The persistent disregard for environmental regulations underscores the need for more rigorous enforcement and oversight to prevent further environmental damage.

SPCB Member Secretary Anil Joshi confirmed that water samples from both drains have been collected, and spot checks were conducted by field staff to identify the sources of pollution. Further action will be initiated based on the lab reports. Additionally, a notice has been issued to the State Industrial Development Corporation after sewerage leakage was found from a plant, indicating systemic issues within the industrial area.