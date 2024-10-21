In a major step toward strengthening cybercrime management in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated Himachal Pradesh’s first 24×7 cybercrime reporting station, ‘CY-Station,’ in Shimla. The newly established cyber wing of the Himachal Pradesh Police is designed to improve the state’s capacity to handle and respond to cybercrime incidents, particularly online financial fraud.

During the inauguration, CM Sukhu emphasized that the CY-Station will provide round-the-clock service to citizens, allowing them to report cybercrimes through the toll-free number 1930. The station is equipped with advanced technology to enable real-time registration and monitoring of complaints. It will play a pivotal role in quickly addressing issues like financial fraud by facilitating the immediate blocking of defrauded amounts through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

“The data center will act as the nodal hub for the state, overseeing the operations of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) at the district level. It will maintain a comprehensive database of all complaints and actions taken, allowing for more effective decision-making and future planning,” the Chief Minister said.

Equipped with modern tools, the CY-Station features automatic call recording software and trained operators to ensure swift and accurate follow-up on registered complaints. The station’s network infrastructure also ensures seamless coordination with the NCRP and financial institutions, facilitating rapid action in cases that require intervention from banks or other entities.

Chief Minister Sukhu further highlighted the government’s commitment to modernizing the police force in Himachal Pradesh. “This is part of a broader effort to integrate advanced technology into the police department’s operations, which will enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness. By adopting these modern tools, the police can better handle emerging cybercrime challenges and provide improved services to the public,” he added.

The CY-Station’s inauguration marks a key milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen its cybercrime infrastructure and ensure a safer digital environment for its residents. The facility is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the increasing cybercrime issues in Himachal Pradesh and ensuring a prompt response to online fraud and other digital crimes.