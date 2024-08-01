Rampur/Shimla — A cloudburst in Samej Khad, Jhakri of the Rampur area in Shimla district has triggered a major crisis, leaving 36 people missing and prompting a large-scale rescue operation. The District Disaster Management Authority reported the disaster early this morning, leading to an immediate response from local and national emergency teams.

The cloudburst occurred near a hydro project, causing severe damage and flooding in the affected area. Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi quickly arrived to manage the response efforts.

“Upon learning of the cloudburst, we mobilized the NDRF team, local police, and rescue units to the scene,” said Deputy Commissioner Kashyap. “Our immediate goal is to locate and assist those missing. We are working around the clock to ensure every possible resource is used effectively.”

As part of the coordinated rescue effort, teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a Special Home Guard contingent have joined the search operations. A comprehensive team including ambulances, fire brigades, and personnel from the Sunni Dam management has also been deployed.

A committee led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been established to oversee the rescue operations. This committee brings together various departments, including police, home guards, and fire services, to streamline efforts and ensure a cohesive response.

Current updates indicate that while two individuals have been successfully rescued, the remains of two others have been recovered. The rescue teams search for the remaining 36 missing persons, with hopes pinned on the extensive resources and manpower deployed.

“The situation is challenging due to the rough terrain and ongoing adverse weather conditions,” Kashyap added. “However, all available resources are being utilized to their fullest extent to bring everyone to safety.”

Administrations are urging residents in the surrounding areas to stay alert and report any information that might aid in the rescue operations. The cloudburst has caused significant disruptions, and efforts are being made to manage the impact on local infrastructure and ensure the safety of all affected individuals.