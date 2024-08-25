Shimla – In a significant move to support vulnerable sections of society, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved the implementation of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana.’ This new scheme aims to provide enhanced financial assistance to widows, destitute women, divorced women, and disabled parents for the upbringing and education of their children.

Under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana,’ eligible children will receive a monthly grant of Rs. 1,000, which will help cover their educational, health, and nutritional needs until they reach the age of 18. The scheme also extends financial support for higher education, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and vocational courses, covering course fees and hostel expenses. The initiative is expected to offer much-needed relief and empowerment to families facing economic hardships.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved a 50 percent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojana-2023. Candidates who deposit 10 percent margin money and receive a loan installment from the bank within three months will benefit from this subsidy. UCO Bank has been designated as the Nodal Bank for loan sanctioning, while the H.P. State Cooperative Bank, Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank, and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank have been identified as preferred banks for offering loans at an interest rate of 7.9 percent per annum. This initiative aims to boost employment and promote eco-friendly transportation in the state.

The Cabinet also approved a six-month age relaxation for students currently enrolled in nursery, LKG, and UKG classes for the 2023-24 academic year, allowing them to advance to higher classes, up to 1st grade. This measure is expected to ease the academic transition for young children.

Additionally, the Cabinet reviewed and revised the free power royalty slabs, reducing them from 20 percent, 30 percent, and 40 percent to 12 percent, 18 percent, and 30 percent, respectively. This revision is aimed at providing relief to entrepreneurs in the power sector, thereby encouraging investment and growth in this vital industry.