Shimla – Amidst the criticism from the Congress-led state government, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra has defended the Union Budget 2024, presenting it as a transformative initiative for Himachal Pradesh. While the state government has denounced the budget as “opportunistic and inequitable,” arguing that it neglects crucial developmental needs, Malhotra highlighted the substantial investments and infrastructure projects set to benefit the state under the Modi-led administration. This divergence in perspectives underscores the ongoing debate over the budget’s impact and its alignment with regional priorities.

During his visit to Shimla, Union State Minister Harsh Malhotra outlined the major provisions of the Union Budget 2024, emphasizing its significant impact on infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh. Malhotra detailed several key allocations that he argued would provide a major boost to the state’s infrastructure:

Highway Projects:

Pathankot-Mandi : ₹10,067 crore

: ₹10,067 crore Mataur-Shimla : ₹10,512 crore

: ₹10,512 crore Kiratpur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali : ₹13,784 crore

: ₹13,784 crore Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh : ₹1,692 crore

: ₹1,692 crore Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat-Shimla : ₹7,632 crore

: ₹7,632 crore Tunnel Projects :

: Pathankot-Mandi : 5 tunnels worth ₹2,472 crore

: 5 tunnels worth ₹2,472 crore Mataur-Shimla : 3 tunnels worth ₹1,747 crore

: 3 tunnels worth ₹1,747 crore Kiratpur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali : 4 tunnels worth ₹5,632 crore

: 4 tunnels worth ₹5,632 crore Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat-Shimla : 4 tunnels worth ₹1,231 crore

: 4 tunnels worth ₹1,231 crore Shinkula Tunnel : The budget allocates ₹1,681 crore for the Shinkula tunnel, a 4.1 km twin-tube project at an altitude of 15,800 feet, intended to connect Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar region of Ladakh.

: The budget allocates ₹1,681 crore for the Shinkula tunnel, a 4.1 km twin-tube project at an altitude of 15,800 feet, intended to connect Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar region of Ladakh. Railway Development : An allocation of ₹2,698 crore for railway infrastructure, which includes:

: An allocation of ₹2,698 crore for railway infrastructure, which includes: Bhanupalli-Bilaspur : ₹1,700 crore

: ₹1,700 crore Nangal Talwara : ₹500 crore

: ₹500 crore Chandigarh-Baddi : ₹300 crore

: ₹300 crore Other projects: ₹198 crore

Malhotra emphasized that this railway investment represents a 25-fold increase from previous UPA allocations and will enable the upgrade of four railway stations—Shimla, Palampur, Baijnath Paprola, and Amb-Andaura—to world-class standards.

Additional Financial and Welfare Support

The Union Budget also includes significant provisions for various welfare and development programs:

Interest-Free Loans : ₹1.5 lakh crore in long-term interest-free loans to states.

: ₹1.5 lakh crore in long-term interest-free loans to states. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) : Phase IV will provide all-weather road connectivity to 25,000 rural settlements, with Himachal Pradesh having previously received ₹2,700 crore in the third phase.

: Phase IV will provide all-weather road connectivity to 25,000 rural settlements, with Himachal Pradesh having previously received ₹2,700 crore in the third phase. Disaster Relief: An allocation of ₹1,782 crore for immediate disaster relief, alongside ₹1,100 crore for MNREGA and funding for 11,000 houses.

Congress Criticism: A Different Perspective

In contrast, the Congress-led state government has sharply criticized the Union Budget 2024. Chief Minister Sukhu labelled the budget as “opportunistic and inequitable,” claiming it falls short of addressing Himachal Pradesh’s essential developmental needs. Sukhu expressed disappointment over the perceived lack of provisions for critical sectors such as road, air, and rail connectivity, which he argued are vital for the state’s economic and infrastructural progress. The state government’s criticism highlights ongoing concerns about whether the central government’s financial commitments align with regional priorities and challenges.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra’s defense of the Union Budget 2024, with its emphasis on infrastructure investments and strategic projects, stands in sharp contrast to the Congress-led state government’s criticisms. While the central government presents the budget as a significant step towards enhancing Himachal Pradesh’s infrastructure, the state government’s critique underscores the complexities of addressing regional needs within a national fiscal framework.