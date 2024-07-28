Shimla – The monsoon season is set to intensify in Himachal Pradesh from Monday, July 29, as the Meteorological Department issues a yellow alert for heavy rain across most areas of the state. This alert will remain in effect until August 2, indicating a period of potentially severe weather conditions.

Currently, the monsoon is not uniformly active throughout the state, resulting in sporadic rainfall in various regions. Despite the uneven monsoon activity, some areas can expect rain on Sunday, July 28, as well. However, starting from Monday, the weather is forecasted to deteriorate in most parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The forecast suggests that the monsoon will pick up pace, bringing significant rainfall to the region. This intensified monsoon activity is expected to continue through the beginning of August.