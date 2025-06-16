HPSEDC granted official license to recruit Indian workers for foreign jobs

Shimla – In a major development aimed at expanding employment horizons for the youth of Himachal Pradesh, the state has officially become a government-recognised recruiter for overseas employment. The Ministry of External Affairs has granted the Recruitment Agent License (RAL) to the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), authorising it to recruit Indian workers for international job opportunities.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that Himachal Pradesh has now joined the ranks of leading Indian states that facilitate overseas employment at the government level, rather than relying on private license holders. “This move will help prevent job seekers from being misled and paying the agents. This will ensure that they are provided with genuine employment opportunities abroad,” he said.

With this license, HPSEDC is now empowered to conduct recruitment activities for foreign employers, ensuring safe, transparent, and legitimate pathways for overseas employment. The move marks a major shift in the state’s approach to international job placements and is expected to instill greater trust among job seekers.

HPSEDC Managing Director Dr. Virender Sharma said the license would open new employment avenues for Himachali youth while ensuring complete adherence to international regulations. “Himachal Pradesh now joins a select group of Indian states facilitating overseas recruitment through government mechanisms, reducing the risks associated with private agents,” he said.

Officials said the corporation is now prepared to begin recruitment operations in compliance with international standards. The initiative is expected to promote skill development and secure employment abroad for qualified workers from Himachal Pradesh.