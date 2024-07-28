Shimla – A private nursing home operating out of a residential house in Tutu, a suburb of Shimla, is facing closure following orders from the Municipal Corporation. The house, owned by a former Congress MLA, had been converted into a nursing home without the required permissions, violating zoning regulations that prohibit commercial activities in residential areas.

The nursing home, which was being run by an individual other than the house owner, has been operating illegally. The Municipal Corporation has issued orders to cut off the electricity and water supply to the house to enforce the closure of the nursing home. According to municipal authorities, these utilities will only be restored once the nursing home ceases operations, ensuring compliance with residential zoning rules.

In a broader crackdown on unauthorized constructions, the Municipal Corporation has targeted six property owners who have engaged in illegal building activities. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri adjudicated 59 cases related to illegal constructions in a court session on Saturday, delivering judgments in nine of these cases.

One significant case involved a two-storey house in Sanjauli, which was constructed without an approved map. The owner did not seek the necessary permissions, leading to an order for the immediate demolition of the structure. Another case in Sanjauli saw a property owner secretly adding an extra floor to an existing three-storey building. This additional construction has also been ordered to be demolished.

Further actions were taken against buildings in Middle Bazaar and Panthaghati, where two properties were found to have increased their height illegally. The Municipal Corporation has ordered the demolition of these additional constructions, including balconies and other extensions, to ensure adherence to building regulations.

These enforcement actions highlight the Municipal Corporation’s commitment to upholding zoning and building regulations. Unauthorized constructions and illegal commercial activities pose significant risks, including safety hazards and disruptions to planned urban development. The municipal authorities’ proactive stance aims to ensure compliance and maintain the integrity and safety of both residential and commercial areas.

The Municipal Corporation’s stringent measures serve as a warning to other property owners who might consider bypassing regulations. The crackdown on illegal activities underscores the importance of compliance with municipal rules and the potential consequences of violations.