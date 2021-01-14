Man-animal conflict is fast becoming a serious threat to the survival of many endangered species in the world. There are countless cases in the past that showcase adverse effects such as loss of life of both human and wildlife, loss of crops, destruction of habitat, etc. But a video of a leopard cub roaming on the road and “playing” with one of the onlookers in Tirthan Valley of Kullu district is certainly a sight of utter perplexity and ambiguity.

The videos are viral on social media platform shows a (9–10-month-old) leopard cub being filmed and teased by people on the road clogged with vehicles.

The cub is also seen playfully grabbing the elbow of a man walking around.